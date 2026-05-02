Kwara-Oyo bridge collapse disrupts traffic, injures several commuters

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Moro Bridge linking parts of Kwara State to neighbouring Oyo State has collapsed after a heavy-duty truck caved in the structure while crossing on Wednesday night.

The incident left several passengers injured, with victims taken to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital and the Kwara State University Teaching Hospital (KWASUTH), Ilorin, for treatment.

The bridge, located near the Okolowo community in Ilorin South Local Government Area, has disrupted vehicular movement along the busy corridor.

Constructed during the Nigerian civil war, the bridge connects Kwara State to the Oke-Ogun axis of Oyo State, linking towns such as Igbeti, Igboho, Kishi, and Shaki, as well as Baruten and Kaiama local government areas in Kwara.

The affected corridor, spanning about eight local government areas across both states, is considered a major agricultural hub, supplying food to other parts of the country.

Residents said the bridge had previously collapsed about 25 years ago and had not received adequate attention from both federal and state authorities since then.

The latest collapse has heightened concerns among commuters and residents who rely on the route for daily transportation and economic activities, leaving many stranded.

A viral video circulating online showed the wreckage of the bridge, including an overturned truck believed to have been on the bridge at the time of the incident. The footage also revealed an ongoing concrete bridge project nearby, reportedly about 40 per cent completed.

A trader in the Okolowo area, Bashirat, expressed concern over the impact on local businesses, noting that transportation to markets has been severely affected.

“The collapse of this bridge will disrupt business activities. I appeal to the government to urgently repair it,” she said.

Residents and stakeholders have called on relevant authorities to provide immediate intervention, including alternative routes and support for affected communities.

Meanwhile, the Kwara State Government said it is working with federal authorities to divert traffic from the collapsed bridge.

In a statement by the Press Secretary of the State Ministry of Works, Olajide Abolarin, the government said engineers had been deployed to begin palliative work on alternative routes to ease movement.

It added that construction of a new bridge, located a few metres from the collapsed structure, is ongoing, while traffic managers have been directed to ensure orderly movement along diversion routes.

The government appealed to road users for patience as efforts continue to address the situation.