2027: Kwara lawmaker Saba seeks APC backing for second term

By Demola Akinyemi Ilorin

A member of the House of Representatives, Dr. Ahmed Adamu Saba, representing Edu/Moro/Patigi Federal Constituency of Kwara State, has obtained his nomination form and sought the support of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest for a second term in 2027.

Saba formally presented his letter of intent to the party’s State Working Committee on Friday after consultations with party stakeholders, stressing that the backing of the party was crucial to consolidate his ongoing welfare and developmental programmes in the constituency.

He commended the party for the opportunity to serve, pledging continued commitment to its ideals and agenda.

In the letter, addressed to the state chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, the lawmaker expressed his intention to recontest the House of Representatives seat under the APC platform in the 2027 general elections.

“It has been a privilege to serve our people and contribute to the growth and development of our constituency and the state at large,” he stated.

Saba added that through his legislative duties, public service engagements, and community development initiatives, he has remained committed to promoting good governance, inclusiveness, and sustainable development in line with the party’s vision.

He said his decision to seek a second term was driven by the need to consolidate on achievements recorded so far.

“This will enable me to deepen constituency projects, strengthen legislative impact, and further advance the welfare of our people across Edu, Moro, and Patigi Local Government Areas,” he said.

The lawmaker also assured the party leadership of his loyalty and dedication, pledging to work with stakeholders to ensure victory for the APC in the 2027 general elections.

He appealed for the support, guidance, and approval of the party leadership as he seeks another mandate.