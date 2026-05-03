Defection: “Peter is the issue, he can’t fight Atiku, Amaechi in ADC” — Onanuga, Reno mock Obi

Peter Obi

Reactions have trailed the reported political realignment involving former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, with presidential aide Bayo Onanuga and former presidential aide Reno Omokri taking turns on social media platform X to criticise the development and its implications for the 2027 elections.

Onanuga, a media aide to President Bola Tinubu, in a post on Sunday, described Obi’s latest political move as predictable, insisting that he would struggle to compete within the internal dynamics of the African Democratic Congress, particularly against political heavyweights such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

He alleged that Obi’s political trajectory had been marked by repeated party switches and inconsistent positioning, arguing that such patterns raised questions about his long-term political strategy ahead of 2027.

Onanuga further stated that Obi’s exit narratives were often presented differently in public compared to internal political realities, adding that the unfolding situation marked the beginning of renewed contestation ahead of the next general election.

Peter Obi is the issue – Reno Omokri

In a separate reaction, Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide and ambassador-designate to Mexico, also weighed in on the development, questioning Obi’s political consistency and suitability as a national consensus candidate for Northern Nigeria.

Omokri alleged that Obi’s movement across political platforms over the years reflected a pattern of instability, arguing that no political party he had joined in recent times had remained unaffected by internal disagreements.

“Once can be a mistake. Twice may be a coincidence. But after the third time, and then the fourth, it becomes a pattern.

The parties are not the problem. Peter is the issue”.

He further urged Northern political stakeholders to critically assess their choices ahead of 2027, arguing that leadership considerations should be based on track records, policy direction, and political reliability.

Omokri contrasted Obi’s political history with that of President Bola Tinubu, suggesting that Tinubu had demonstrated political stability and strategic alliance-building over the years.