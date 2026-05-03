Tinubu departs Abuja for France, begin three-nation trip

President Bola Tinubu has left Nigeria for France, commencing a three-nation official visit.

The presidential aircraft departed from the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Sunday.

The trip signals the start of a broader diplomatic tour that will also see the Nigerian leader visit Nairobi, Kenya, and Kigali, Rwanda.

According to the presidency, Tinubu will first stop in France before heading to Nairobi, where he is scheduled to attend the Africa–France Summit from May 11 to May 12.

The summit, co-chaired by Emmanuel Macron and William Ruto, will centre on energy transition, climate action, digital transformation, and economic partnerships.

Following his engagement in Kenya, the president will proceed to Kigali for the Africa CEO Forum, slated for May 14 to May 15.

The forum is expected to bring together global business leaders and policymakers to deliberate on investment opportunities and economic growth across the continent.

The presidency stated that the visit is part of ongoing efforts to deepen Nigeria’s economic ties and attract foreign investment through high-level engagements with global leaders and investors.