‘No one assaulted my decorator’s 70-year-old father in Delta’ — Counter-claim emerges

WARRI — A counter-claim has emerged in the dispute between an interior decorator and his client in Delta State, with fresh details disputing earlier allegations that a 70-year-old man was assaulted during the disagreement.



However, a counter-narrative obtained by our correspondent insists that no such incident occurred.

According to the account, the interior decorator was initially engaged by Miss Emmanuella Ufuoma Oghenede—described as an acquaintance—to handle interior decoration shortly after she moved into an estate in the state.



The source alleged that after payment was made based on agreed designs and specifications, the materials later supplied by the decorator fell short of expectations, leading to complaints from the client.



It was further gathered that the decorator allegedly abandoned the project before completion and became unreachable for several weeks, leaving the job unfinished. Efforts to get him to return to site reportedly yielded no response.



In a bid to resolve the matter, Oghenede was said to have visited the decorator’s residence, accompanied by security personnel due to safety concerns in the area.



At the residence, only the decorator’s father was reportedly present. The visitors were said to have asked him to relay a message to his son to return and complete the project. The account maintained that there was no confrontation or assault during the visit.



Following the visit, however, the decorator allegedly filed a lawsuit, claiming that his father had been assaulted and seeking damages.



The counter-claim further stated that the matter was later reported to the police and subsequently taken to court. It was gathered that the court found no evidence of assault and directed the decorator to complete the outstanding work and refund unutilised funds, which he reportedly complied with.



The development comes amid earlier claims by the decorator, Mr. Emmanuel Afejuku, who had alleged that his father was molested by men in military uniform, purportedly acting on the instructions of Oghenede, following a dispute over a multi-million naira interior decoration contract.