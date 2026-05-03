We Stand with Peter Obi – Obidient Movement

Yunusa Tanko

The Obidient Movement Worldwide has reaffirmed its support for former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, declaring that his popularity continues to grow despite what it described as ongoing attempts to frustrate his political ambitions.

Dr. Yunusa Tanko, Interim National Coordinator of the movement, made this known in a post on his X handle on Sunday, saying the group remains firmly committed to Obi’s political future ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to him, recent developments have shown increased mobilisation for Obi across different regions, including the emergence of a new support structure, the “Peter Obi 4 President Movement,” led by Comrade Awal Abubakar Rafin Kuka, which reportedly has presence in 19 states across Northern Nigeria.

Tanko said the expansion of such grassroots networks demonstrates sustained public interest in Obi’s political project, insisting that efforts to halt his ambition have instead strengthened his appeal.

He added that the movement remains confident in its message of political reform and national renewal, maintaining its long-standing slogan that “A New Nigeria is POssible.”