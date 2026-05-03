Benue: Four killed in suspected herdsmen ambush on Agatu community

Armed herdsman

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Tragedy struck Aila community in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State on Sunday morning after suspected armed herdsmen reportedly ambushed residents, killing at least four persons and leaving several others injured.

The attack, which occurred around 7:00 a.m., was said to have targeted villagers who were on their way to church service, plunging the community into panic and confusion.

An eyewitness said the attackers stormed the area unexpectedly and opened fire on unsuspecting residents, causing chaos as people fled in different directions.

“They mindlessly attacked the community today around 7am and ambushed people who were said to be on their way to church,” the source said, adding that some victims were injured while others remain missing.

The attackers reportedly fled into nearby bushes after the assault, while residents have continued to search for missing persons amid fears that the death toll could rise.

Confirming the incident, Chairman of Agatu Local Government Area, Mr. Melvin Ejeh, described the attack as a calculated ambush along the Aila–Odugbeho road.

“It was an ambush by suspected armed herdsmen along the Aila–Odugbeho road,” he said.

Ejeh explained that improved security deployment in the area had made it difficult for attackers to overrun communities, forcing them to adopt hit-and-run tactics.

“Because of the robust security strategies we have put in place, it is now difficult to attack and overrun any community in Agatu,” he said.

He added that security operatives, including police officers and local vigilantes, had launched clearance operations in nearby forests to track down the perpetrators and restore calm.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.