Opposition parties targeted over Peter Obi – Ogene

By Vincent Ujumadu

The member representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency of Anambra State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Victor Ogene, has alleged that opposition political parties in Nigeria are being deliberately destabilised because of the political influence and presence of former presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Ogene, a former caucus leader of the Labour Party in the House of Representatives, made the claim while reacting to Obi’s reported exit from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a coalition platform being positioned by opposition forces ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Obi, in a statement on Sunday, announced his departure from the African Democratic Congress, citing what he described as worsening political tension, internal divisions, external interference, and an increasingly hostile political environment.

He said his decision was not driven by personal grievances with party leaders, including former Senate President David Mark and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, whom he said he continues to respect. Rather, he pointed to recurring patterns of internal crisis, legal disputes, and what he described as infiltration by destabilising forces in opposition parties.

Obi also lamented what he described as a growing culture of hostility in Nigeria’s political space, where integrity and humility are often misinterpreted, and genuine public service is subjected to undue pressure and suspicion.

Reacting, Ogene told journalists in Obeagwe, Ogbaru LGA, that the challenges facing opposition parties ahead of 2027 were not coincidental but targeted at Obi specifically.

“I do not think what is happening in the ADC is targeted at the party. It is targeted at only one person, Mr. Peter Obi,” he said.

Ogene referenced the Supreme Court judgment of April 4, 2025, concerning the leadership crisis in the Labour Party, noting that a certified true copy of the ruling was presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by party leaders, including Obi and Governor Alex Otti.

According to him, despite the judgment, internal tensions persisted, which he claimed were linked to Obi’s continued association with the party at the time.

He further alleged that intelligence within political circles suggested that Obi’s presence in any party attracted instability, leading to repeated crises and legal disputes.

Ogene also linked Obi’s subsequent movement to the ADC coalition, stating that shortly after Obi’s declaration, internal and legal issues resurfaced within the platform.

He contrasted Obi’s political trajectory with that of other opposition figures, including Atiku Abubakar, who he said had earlier aligned with the ADC without triggering similar developments.

The lawmaker further alleged that recent political statements and actions from ruling party figures indicated interference in opposition affairs, which he said validated long-standing concerns raised by some opposition actors.

However, as of press time, there has been no official response from the Presidency or the APC to the allegations made by Ogene.

Obi has also not publicly reacted to the latest claims linking him to internal crises within opposition parties.