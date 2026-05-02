Terrorists kill three Mobile Police Officers in Kwara community

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Terrorists have again struck in Tenibo community, Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing three mobile police officers in a fresh attack.

The incident comes barely 11 days after three soldiers were killed in Kemanji community following a gun battle that reportedly lasted over two hours. With the latest attack, six security personnel have been lost to terrorist activities in the state within two weeks.

Sources told Vanguard that the attack occurred in the early hours of Saturday, around midnight, when the assailants emerged from a nearby forest and launched an assault on a security base, killing the officers.

The development has reportedly triggered panic in Tenibo and neighbouring communities, with many residents fleeing their homes for safer locations.

Local sources said the attackers overran the security base before retreating into the forest after carrying out the killings. They noted that security operatives appear to be the primary targets, as the assailants often withdraw into the forest after attacks.

A staff member of the Kaiama Local Government, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the incident.

A resident also called on the government to clear the forests allegedly being used as hideouts by the attackers.

“The forest where they are hiding is just about a kilometre from the community, making it easy for them to strike and retreat,” the source said.

“The government should clear the area and allow residents to farm there. That would help flush out the attackers and reduce these killings. Government cannot continue to watch while security personnel are being killed. Urgent action is needed.”

Chairman of Kaiama Local Government Area, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi Danladi, also confirmed the incident.

“Yes, it happened again this morning. The terrorists killed three of our mobile police officers,” he said.

“The local government is doing its best. We are working to strengthen collaboration with the state and federal governments to address this situation, as it is beyond what we can handle alone.”