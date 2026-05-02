May Day Tragedy: Several Kwara health workers die in auto crash, others injured

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By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Several members of the Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State have died in a road accident while returning from the May Day celebrations in Ilorin, the state capital.

Vanguard gathered that the crash occurred on Friday evening along the Oke-Onigbin–Omu-Aran road.

Eyewitnesses said the accident happened after one of the tyres of the vehicle conveying the union members burst, causing the driver to lose control and leading to the fatal crash.

The Executive Chairman of Ekiti Local Government Council, Hon. Awelewa Olawale Gabriel, who confirmed the incident, described it as “a painful blow” to the council, the health sector, and the state at large.

“Our hearts are heavy. These were dedicated professionals who left their homes to celebrate the dignity of labour, only to meet this unfortunate fate on their way back. We have lost patriots who served our communities with compassion and commitment,” he said.

He noted that the tragedy has cast a dark shadow over what should have been a moment of unity and celebration for Nigerian workers, adding that the victims died in active service to humanity.

The chairman extended condolences to the bereaved families and the entire MHWUN community, praying for the repose of the deceased and strength for those left behind.

“The entire Ekiti Local Government Council stands with the MHWUN family at this difficult moment. We pray God Almighty to heal the injured, comfort the bereaved, and grant the departed eternal rest,” he added.

Survivors of the crash are currently receiving treatment for injuries sustained, while the council boss expressed hope for their speedy recovery.

As of press time, official casualty figures had yet to be confirmed, but the incident has plunged the local government and labour community into mourning.

In response, the Kwara State chapter of MHWUN has declared a three-day mourning period, directing members across the state to fly the union’s flag at half-mast in honour of their deceased colleagues.

The council chairman also assured that the local government would collaborate with the Kwara State Government and relevant agencies to support affected families and assist with the medical expenses of the injured.

Efforts to obtain an official response from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.

A senior state government official described the development as tragic, noting that a day meant to celebrate workers across Nigeria ended in sorrow in Kwara State.