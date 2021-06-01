latest news

Makinde to Police Cadets: Be good ambassadors of Oyo

GOVERNOR ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, yesterday, urged cadets from the state in the Regular Course 7 of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State, to be good ambassadors of the state and agents of change wherever they may find themselves.

Uromi killings: Residents allege indiscriminate arrests, extortion

MANY residents of Uromi are still skeptical about what would befall them, as life gradually returns to the town, a week after 16 northern travellers, mistaken for kidnappers, were killed by a mob, even as they accused the police of indiscriminate arrest and extortion.

Technology-driven reforms ‘ll curb academic fraud — Education minister

…Launches $68.8m NERD Programme By Dayo Johnson AKURE — THE Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, yesterday, said that the rollout of the Nigeria Education Repository and Databank, NERD, programme, a $68.8 million technology-driven initiative, will eliminate substandard academic reports, fake certificates, and unearned honours in the education sector. Alausa, in a statement, said NERD […]

Tinubu’s achievements undeniable, APC replies Peter Obi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that President Bola Tinubu’s government has recorded undeniable accomplishments, making opposition approval irrelevant. In a statement issued on Wednesday, APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, dismissed Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s assertions of superior leadership, labeling them as “overdramatic.” During an interview on Arise Television’s Prime […]

Obasanjo, Atiku at Ihedioha colloquium

Day Nigerians gathered for Ihedioha

By Martins Ori It is generally said that football (or sports) is the only factor thatbrings Nigerians of all walks of life together. However, on Monday, March 24, 2025, the former governor of Imo State, His Excellency, The Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, while marking his diamond jubilee birthday in Abuja, brought Nigerians of divergent political, […]

Professor Ijeoma Nduka: The quintessential amazon @ 50

With an extensive portfolio spanning critical areas such as infectious diseases, reproductive health, and health systems policy, Prof. Ijeoma Nduka, the Chief Medical Director of Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH), Aba, stands out as a distinguished figure in Public Health, Community Medicine, and Health Systems Management.

