Politics
Tinubu’s achievements undeniable, APC replies Peter Obi
More News
CBN denies introducing N5,000, N10,000 banknotes
Vanguard awards
Vanguard Personality of the Year award ‘ll make me work more — Adedeji Adeleke
Metro
Police uncover criminal hideout at Sagamu interchange, beef up security
Entertainment
‘Top Gun’ and Batman star Val Kilmer dies aged 65
Web3
Altcoins plummet on April Fools’ Day, as crypto market stays resilient
Naija Diaspora
5 practices that can get you deported from Canada
ICYMI
15-yr-old Kanyeyachukwu clinches Guinness World Record for largest art canvas
Business
JP Morgan to secure merchant banking license in Nigeria – Report
Sports
Mourinho grabs Galatasaray coach’s face after losing Istanbul derby
Special Report
Day Nigerians gathered for Ihedioha
By Martins Ori It is generally said that football (or sports) is the only factor thatbrings Nigerians of all walks of life together. However, on Monday, March 24, 2025, the former governor of Imo State, His Excellency, The Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, while marking his diamond jubilee birthday in Abuja, brought Nigerians of divergent political, […]
Rice crisis deepens: Prices soar above minimum wage amid quality concerns
From the East to the West and North to South, rice traders across Nigeria share a common story of struggle.
Stepping Up the Pace: Strengthening alliances, building movements to end Female Genital Mutilation
If the current trend continues, 27 million additional girls could undergo FGM by 2030. This is unacceptable
Pioneering Local Content: Senator Dan Etete, others’ vision for Nigeria’s oil and gas industry
Under the Petroleum (Amendment) Act No. 23 of 1996, enacted during Etete’s tenure, the President of Nigeria had the power to declare an oil field with about 10,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) a marginal field
Technology
Brain implant turns thoughts into speech in near real-time
A brain implant using artificial intelligence was able to turn a paralysed woman’s thoughts into speech almost simultaneously, US researchers said Monday.
Why Nigerian businesses must embrace digital transformation
The Country Head of Zoho Nigeria, Mr. Kehinde Ogundare, has emphasized that for Nigerian businesses to achieve sustainable growth, they must embrace digital transformation powered by cloud-based technologies.
Digital safety net: Why backing up, securing data matters
In today’s hyper-connected world, data loss can be as devastating as losing one’s physical possessions.
MTN resumes sponsorship of Media Innovation Programme, calls for applications to 4th cohort
MTN Nigeria has announced continued sponsorship of the Media Innovation Programme, MIP calling for fresh application for the fourth cohort of the programme.
Education
Education minister rolls out technology-driven reforms to curb academic fraud
The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has announced the rollout of the Nigeria Education Repository and Databank (NERD) programme, a $68.8 million technology-driven initiative aimed at eliminating substandard academic reports, fake certificates, and unearned honours in Nigeria’s education sector.
Akugbene teachers, community leaders dismiss deskless classroom claims
Teachers and community leaders in Akugbene, Bomadi Local Government Area, Delta State, have strongly refuted claims that pupils of Awobu Primary School and students of Akugbene Grammar School sit on the floor due to a lack of desks.
Professor Ijeoma Nduka: The quintessential amazon @ 50
With an extensive portfolio spanning critical areas such as infectious diseases, reproductive health, and health systems policy, Prof. Ijeoma Nduka, the Chief Medical Director of Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH), Aba, stands out as a distinguished figure in Public Health, Community Medicine, and Health Systems Management.
Anger as FG increases PTA levy in unity colleges, parents kick
Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, said the government has increased the levy from N5,700 to N12,000 per term