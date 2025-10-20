2026 WAFCON qualifiers: Oshoala, seven others arrive Super Falcons camp

… commence training in Lomé for Bénin girls

Champions Nigeria will commence training sessions on Monday in the Togolese capital, Lomé, ahead of their 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final qualifying fixture, the first-leg match against their Béninoise counterparts, which will take place on Friday.

Six-time Africa Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala was among the early birds in the Super Falcons’ Lomé camp, alongside new invitee Joy Omewa, as well as Turkey-based defender Tosin Demehin, China-based forward Folashade Ijamilusi, and the home-based quintet of goalkeeper Anderline Mgbechi, defenders Blessing Ilivieda and Miracle Usani, midfielder Taiwo Afolabi and forward Kafayat Mafisere.

Head Coach Justine Madugu confirmed that the team will begin training sessions in Lomé on Monday afternoon, as they prepare to face the Bénin senior women’s team at the 25,000-capacity Stade de Kégué on Friday afternoon.

Both West African neighbours clash in a final qualifying fixture for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations championship to be hosted by Morocco, which serves as Africa’s qualifying tournament for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals, to be hosted by Brazil. The encounter will commence at 3pm Togo time (4pm Nigeria time).

The return leg is slated for the MKO Abiola Sports Complex, Abeokuta, on Tuesday, 28th October 2025.

The Confederation of African Football has selected Gambian official Ngum Fatou as referee for Friday’s match, with Mauritanians Mariem Chedad and Hamedine Houleye as assistant referees 1 and 2, respectively, while Gambian Isatou Touray will serve as fourth official.

Halimatou Hamidou from Niger Republic will be the commissioner, while Martha Nyekanyeka from Malawi will be in the role of referee assessor.

SUPER FALCONS SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Brighton & Hove Albion, England); Anderline Mgbechi (Rivers Angels); Rachael Unachukwu (Nasarawa Amazons)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachuca Club de Futbol, Mexico); Shukurat Oladipo (AS Roma, Italy); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Ashleigh Plumptre (Ittihad Ladies FC, Saudi Arabia); Blessing Ilivieda (Bayelsa Queens); Oluwatosin Demehin (Galatasaray Sportive, Turkey); Miracle Usani (Abia Angels)

Midfielders: Rasheedat Ajibade (Paris Saint-Germain, France); Taiwo Afolabi (Rivers Angels); Deborah Abiodun (Washington Spirit, USA); Jennifer Echegini (Paris Saint-Germain, France); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal)

Forwards: Chinwendu Ihezuo (Pachuca Club de Futbol, Mexico); Joy Omewa (Fortuna Hjorring FC, Denmark); Esther Okoronkwo (AFC Toronto, Canada); Asisat Oshoala (Al Hilal FC, Saudi Arabia); Folashade Ijamilusi (Liaoning Shenyang Shenbei Hefeng, China); Kafayat Mafisere (Edo Queens)