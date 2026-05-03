Tottenham climb out of relegation zone after 2-1 win at Aston Villa

Tottenham climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone with a vital 2-1 win at under-strength Aston Villa on Sunday.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side took an early lead through Conor Gallagher’s first goal since signing from Atletico Madrid in January.

Villa boss Unai Emery fielded a weakened team prior to Thursday’s Europa League semi-final against Nottingham Forest, allowing Tottenham to dominate as Richarlison bagged their second goal before half-time.

Emiliano Buendia’s goal with just seconds left was no consolation for woeful Villa.

West Ham’s defeat at Brentford on Saturday had presented Tottenham with a lifeline in the relegation battle.

The north Londoners seized the opportunity, their second successive win moving them one point above third-bottom West Ham in the fight for survival.

Fourth-bottom Tottenham now control their own destiny, leaving them with games against Leeds, Chelsea and Everton to ensure they avoid the humiliation of playing in the second tier for the first time since 1977-78.

Tottenham ended a 15-game winless league dating back to December with a 1-0 victory at relegated Wolves last weekend.

That was De Zerbi’s first win since arriving to replace sacked interim boss Igor Tudor, who had been hired following Thomas Frank’s dismissal after less than a season in charge.

Tottenham returned to the Midlands to earn another priceless victory — the first time they have won consecutive games since beating Brentford and Slavia Prague in December.

De Zerbi was without Xavi Simons, Dominic Solanke, Guglielmo Vicario, Cristian Romero, Mohammed Kudus and Dejan Kulusevski among others due to injuries.

But the Italian on Friday said Tottenham could not afford to cry about their debilitating injury list.

They responded to De Zerbi’s challenge with a determined performance that was a far cry from the majority of a miserable campaign.

Crucially, Emery made seven changes from Thursday’s 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest in the Europa League League semi-final first leg as he prioritised the return leg.

– Incessant pressure –

Fifth-placed Villa are six points ahead of sixth-placed Bournemouth in the race to qualify for the Champions League via a top five finish.

Tottenham seized on the lack of cohesion among Villa’s understudies, dominating with a high press that pushed the hosts deep inside their own half.

Gallagher ensured Tottenham would be rewarded for their vibrant start with a fine finish in the 12th minute.

Kevin Danso’s long throw was only cleared to the edge of the penalty area and Gallagher took a smooth touch before drilling a low strike past slow-to-react Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez.

It was Gallagher’s first Premier League goal since he netted for Chelsea in 2024.

Joao Palhinha was inches away from doubling Tottenham’s advantage moments later as the midfielder’s thunderous drive from 20 yards smacked off the post.

Villa were under incessant pressure and Randal Kolo Muani arrived at the far post to meet Tel’s cross with a shot that Martinez palmed over.

Tottenham’s energy and desire overwhelmed Villa and it was no surprise when the visitors scored again in the 25th minute.

Tel’s pin-point cross picked out Richarlison and the Brazilian punished Villa’s sloppy marking to power his header past Martinez from 10 yards.

De Zerbi’s joy was unconfined as he bounced onto the pitch to a jubilant celebration.

Emery’s men were so impotent that they failed to muster a single shot before the half-time whistle sparked a barrage of boos from their frustrated fans.

Villa last came from two goals down at half-time to win in the Premier League in 2005.

They never threatened to end that streak, with Buendia’s stoppage-time header from Matty Cash’s cross coming too late to rescue a draw.

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