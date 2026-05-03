Let us end internal conflicts, unnecessary court cases – Peter Obi

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has called on political actors in Nigeria to end internal party conflicts and unnecessary litigation, warning that such disputes are slowing national progress.

Obi made the appeal at the residence of the National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Seriake Dickson.

He said he fully supports the emerging political movement, stressing that Nigeria cannot achieve its full potential while a large percentage of its population remains outside productive engagement.

“I want to begin by saying clearly: I fully support this effort. It is unacceptable that over 50 percent of our population is not actively participating in productive activities that can move this country forward. That must change if Nigeria is to realize its full potential,” he said.

Obi described the current political environment as one marked by repeated crises, instability, and frequent court cases, noting that these challenges have pushed many politicians to seek alternative platforms.

He urged political stakeholders to shift focus from internal disputes to national priorities such as poverty reduction, insecurity, and economic recovery.

“Today, we are appealing to all stakeholders: let us end the internal conflicts and unnecessary court cases within our parties. Let us focus instead on the real challenges facing our country,” he said.

The former Anambra State governor stressed the need for a united and secure Nigeria where citizens have equal opportunities, regardless of background.

“Our priority must be the Nigerian people. We want a country where our children can go to school and return home safely, and where no Nigerian goes to bed hungry or uncertain about their next meal,” Obi said.

He called for a collective shift from political rivalry to nation-building, adding that leadership must be directed toward improving the welfare of citizens.

“We must redirect our energy from internal struggles to nation-building. This journey we have begun must succeed. This ship must sail,” he stated.

Obi also urged stakeholders to remain committed to the emerging political direction, expressing confidence in its success and calling for sustained unity of purpose.

He appreciated supporters and Nigerians in the diaspora for their encouragement, while reaffirming that national service should remain a priority for all political actors.