Defection: Peter Obi was left with no choice but to defect – DG Heritage Centre

Peter Obi

John Alechenu

A foundation leader of the Obidient Movement and Director-General of the Heritage Centre, Dr. Katch Onanuju, has said the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, had no option but to pursue his political future elsewhere following developments within the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Dr. Onanuju stated this in a telephone interview with Vanguard in Abuja on Sunday, explaining that Obi’s decision was driven by consultations with supporters and Nigerians who share his political vision.

According to him, Obi took the decision, though difficult, in response to what he described as the “yearnings for equity and justice” among his supporters.

He said the former Anambra State governor acted in the interest of inclusiveness and national balance, noting that political considerations around fairness and representation played a key role in the move.

Onanuju also argued that efforts to build a broad-based political alternative required careful attention to Nigeria’s political realities, including zoning and power-sharing expectations.

“With due respect to the ADC and other contenders, we believe that getting President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress out of power requires consideration of our peculiarities as Nigerian citizens,” he said.

He added that no region should feel excluded in national leadership arrangements, stressing the need for unity and cooperation across political divides.

Onanuju further maintained that the current political moment, in his view, demands collective effort rather than experimentation, urging political actors to focus on what he described as “rescuing the country from maladministration.”