“This Ship Must Sail” — Obi after decamping to NDC

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has declared support for a new political direction following his reported move to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), insisting that the journey ahead “must succeed.”

Obi made the remarks at the residence of the National Leader of the NDC, Senator Seriake Dickson, during a political consultation meeting with party leaders.

Speaking on Nigeria’s socio-economic challenges, Obi stressed the need for urgent reforms that would expand opportunity and boost productivity, noting that over half of the population remains outside meaningful economic participation.

“I want to begin by saying clearly: I fully support this effort. It is unacceptable that over 50 percent of our population is not actively participating in productive activities that can move this country forward. That must change if Nigeria is to realize its full potential,” he said.

He described the vision of the emerging political movement as one aimed at building a united, secure, and prosperous Nigeria where every citizen has equal opportunity to succeed.

“We are gathered here today because we believe in building a united, secure, and prosperous Nigeria—a country that works for everyone. A nation where every citizen, regardless of background, has the opportunity to succeed,” Obi said.

He added that political instability and internal crises within parties had forced many politicians to seek alternative platforms.

“You are all aware that we contested the last election from different political parties. However, the current political climate has been characterized by crisis after crisis, leading to endless litigation and instability within parties,” he noted.

Obi urged political actors to prioritise national development over internal party conflicts, calling for an end to litigation and factional disputes.

“Let us end the internal conflicts and unnecessary court cases within our parties. Let us focus instead on the real challenges facing our country. Nigeria is going through difficult times, and we cannot afford to keep fighting ourselves,” he said.

He emphasised that national security, education, poverty reduction, and economic stability must be central priorities, warning against neglecting citizens’ welfare.

“Our priority must be the Nigerian people. We want a country where children can go to school and return home safely, where no one goes to bed hungry or uncertain about their next meal,” he said.

Obi concluded by calling for unity and commitment among stakeholders in the new political arrangement, declaring that the movement must not fail.

“This journey we have begun must succeed. This ship must sail,” he said.

He also urged participants to remain focused on national service, describing leadership as a responsibility that must be taken seriously in the interest of future generations.