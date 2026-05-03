Attacks: NRC seeks community support for train protection

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has condemned the increasing attacks on train operations along the Abuja–Kaduna rail corridor by suspected vandals and criminal elements, calling for stronger community support to protect railway infrastructure.

The latest incident reportedly occurred around Kilometer 177 on the Abuja–Kaduna rail line, where unidentified individuals gathered along the track and pelted a moving train with stones, damaging the windscreen of the leading locomotive.

The corporation expressed concern that similar attacks have been recorded within the last two weeks at several locations, including Gidan Busa/Sarki Gora Village and Kakau District in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, among others. It said the repeated incidents pose serious risks to passengers, personnel, and rail operations.

According to the NRC, more than six separate attacks have been recorded along the corridor in recent times, worsening operational challenges and threatening the continuity of safe rail services.

The management described the attacks as acts of economic sabotage capable of undermining national transportation infrastructure and the Federal Government’s investments in the rail sector.

Despite the incidents, the NRC said train services have continued with heightened safety measures, adding that staff remain committed to ensuring passengers reach their destinations safely.

The corporation also acknowledged the support of security agencies working with it to secure rail corridors and protect passengers and assets, despite the recurring threats.

It said it is collaborating with security agencies, community leaders, and other stakeholders to improve surveillance, identify perpetrators, and ensure they are brought to justice.

The NRC called on communities along railway corridors to assist in protecting rail infrastructure by reporting suspicious activities and discouraging attacks on trains and installations.

It warned that continued vandalism could disrupt service delivery if urgent collective action is not taken.

The corporation reaffirmed its commitment to safe and efficient rail operations nationwide, assuring that all necessary measures are being taken to protect lives and infrastructure.