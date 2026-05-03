Desmond Elliot obtains Nomination Form, seeks return to Lagos Assembly

Lagos — Member representing Surulere Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Desmond Olushola Elliot, has announced his intention to seek a return mandate in the forthcoming legislative election.

Elliot disclosed this on his Facebook page on Sunday, where he confirmed that he has obtained his nomination form to contest for another term.

He said the decision was driven by his continued commitment to public service and the desire to consolidate on what he described as developmental progress recorded in his constituency.

According to him, his return to the House would position him as a ranking member, which he claimed would bring added benefits to Surulere Constituency I.

“My going back makes me automatically a ranking member and loads of benefits come to our constituency as a result of this feat,” he stated.

Elliot expressed appreciation to party leaders, ward executives, community leaders, youth groups, women associations, and stakeholders for their support over the years, describing their encouragement as vital to his political journey.

He also called on his supporters to remain calm and focused, urging them to uphold peace, unity, and respect throughout the electoral process.

“Our strength has always been in our togetherness, and I am confident that same spirit will guide us again,” he said.

The lawmaker added that his priority remained the development of Surulere and contributing meaningfully to the growth of Lagos State.