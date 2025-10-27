WAFCON Qualifiers: Nigeria vs Benin preview, time, date and where to watch

Super Falcons

By Enitan Abdultawab

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will host the Amazons of Benin Republic in the reverse fixture of the final 2026 WAFCON Qualifiers on Tuesday, October 28.

Last Friday, the 10-time Women’s Africa Cup of Nations champions defeated the Beninoise by two goals to nothing in front of the Benin team fans and technical crew, courtesy of goals from Chinwendu Ihezuo and Esther Okoronkwo. It was a very comfortable win for the Nigeria team as they dominated the majority of the game’s proceedings from the defence to the midfield to the attack.

However, the job is not done yet. For the Super Falcons to proceed, they need to dispose of the Benin team completely in the second leg. Of course, the Amazons created a few chances but failed to bury them last week, thanks to the brilliance of Chiamaka Nnadozie (and the woodwork), they would be hoping to do better tomorrow.

Head coach Justin Madugu had stressed that the match is as crucial as that of last week, even if they seem to be in control of the tie. “We are looking forward to a tough game from the Beninoise, but we will be ready for that by putting up a good performance with the ultimate goal of qualification to the 2026 Women’s AFCON, where we hope to retain our title and further qualify for the World Cup in Brazil in 2027,” he said.

“The Amazons with about 10 professional players from Germany, Morocco, France and Equatorial Guinea gave a good account of themselves in the first leg, to underscore the fact that underrating any team now in Africa could be at your own peril. We are not taking anything for granted or leaving anything to chance. We will be ready to go all out for victory,” he added.

Team news

The squad that played the first leg remains intact. In fact, Justin Madugu might file the same line-up as that of last week.. Thus, Nnadozie could be covered by the defensive quartet of Michelle Alozie, Osinachi Ohale, Tosin Demehin and Ashley Plumptre. In the midfield, Captain Rashidat Ajibade will be supported by Deborah Abiodun and Taiwo Afolabi while Ihezuo, Okoronkwo and Folashade Ijamilusi complete the attack.

Madugu has options off the bench, and they include Miracle Usani, Asisat Oshoala, Joy Omewa, Anderline Mgbechi, Blessing Illivieda, Kafayat Mafisere, Shukurat Oladipo and Christy Ucheibe.

Competition: 2026 WAFCON Final Qualifier Round 2

Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Time: 4:00 p.m. (Nigerian time)

Venue: MKO Abiola Sports Complex, Abeokuta

Where to Watch: CAF TV