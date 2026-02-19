Madugu lists 25 players for Super Falcons double-header friendlies

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has announced the list of 25 players for the team’s double-header friendlies against the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon.

The 10-time African champions are set to face Cameroon in two friendly matches as part of preparations ahead of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) scheduled for Morocco.

Both teams will clash in Yaoundé on February 28th and March 3rd.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, Ashleigh Plumptre, Michelle Alozie and Esther Okoronkwo are some of the regulars called up, while star forward Asisat Oshoala is the only noticeable absentee from the list.

Ngozi Okobi makes a return after three years, while Gift Monday returns to the squad.

FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Brighton Hove & Albion, England); Comfort Erhabor (Portsmouth Ladies, England); Fatima Oloko (Abia Angels); Anderline Mgbechi (Rivers Angels)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachuca Club de Futbol, Mexico); Shukurat Oladipo (AS Roma, Italy); Michelle Alozie (Olivia Wynn, USA); Ashleigh Plumptre (Ittihad Ladies FC, Saudi Arabia); Glory Ogbonna (FC Kiryat Gat, Israel); Oluwatosin Demehin (Galatasaray Sportif, Turkey); Sikiratu Isah (Bnot Netanya, Israel); Chidinma Okeke (Club America, Mexico)

Midfielders: Halimatu Ayinde (Christian Lundstrom, Sweden); Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Ottawa Rapids, Canada); Deborah Abiodun (Washington Spirit, USA); Jennifer Echegini (Paris Saint Germain, France); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Precious Christopher (Yanga Princess, Tanzania)

Forwards: Rasheedat Ajibade (Paris Saint-Germain, France); Chinwendu Ihezuo (Pachuca Club de Futbol, Mexico); Gift Monday (Washington Spirit, USA); Joy Omewa (Nottingham Forest, England); Esther Okoronkwo (AFC Toronto, Canada); Folashade Ijamilusi (Liaoning Shenyang Shenbei Hefeng, China); Omorinsola Babajide (AS Roma, Italy)

The double-header friendlies are in line with preparations ahead of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Nigeria will face debutants Malawi, alongside Zambia and Egypt, in Group C.

All four semi-finalists at the WAFCON, billed to begin from March 17 to April 3rd, 2026, will qualify directly for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Brazil.

The Super Falcons won their 10th Women’s AFCON title in Morocco in 2025.