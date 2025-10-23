WAFCON Qualifiers: Benin vs Nigeria preview, time, date and where to watch

credit: @Justinaaniefiok/x

By Enitan Abdultawab

The Super Falcon of Nigeria will be heading to Benin Republic to battle the Amazons in their first leg of the final qualifying round of the 2026 WAFCON.

The 10-time African Champion would be looking forward to getting two wins out of two matches – the first match (away) and the second on Nigerian soil. Ultimately, victories would mean they would be ready to begin their title defence in Morocco next year.

The Justin Mudugu-led side won the title back in July when they came back from two goals down against Morocco to score three goals. Morocco had hosted that edition of the tournament, too.

With 19 players at his disposal, Justin Madugu had promised that his players are ready and would do anything to seal a win tomorrow ahead of the home return fixture next week.

“We have a team that will go out there and make us proud. Yes, we would have loved to have Jennifer (Echegini), but we do not, and we can only pray for her to recover quickly. On Friday, we will play our game and seek the goals that will put us in good stead ahead of the return leg.”

Benin defeated their Sierra Leonean rivals 5-2 overall to get to this stage. They defeated Togo 2-1 on the road before winning 3-1 in Monrovia to finish the job in the rematch. Due to a lack of CAF-approved stadiums, both teams were forced to play their home games on away fields.

The winner of this time of this tie joins Morocco for the final showpiece next year. The semi-finalists in Morocco automatically secure spots in the FIFA Women’s World Cup scheduled to take place in Brazil in 2027.

Squad List

Asisat Oshoala, Taiwo Afolabi, Folashade Ijamilusi, Miracle Usani, Joy Omewa, Anderline Mgbechi, Blessing Illivieda, Kafayat Mafisere, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Christy Ucheibe, Tosin Demehin, Ashleigh Plumptre, Shukurat Oladipo, Ihezuo, Ohale, Alozie, Esther Okoronkwo, Abiodun and Ajibade.

Competition: 2026 WAFCON Final Qualifier Round 1

Date: Friday, October 24, 2025

Time: 4:00 p.m. (Nigerian time)

Venue: 25,000-capacity Stade de Kégué in Lomé, Togo

Where to Watch: CAF TV

Gambian referee Ngum Fatou will officiate the match, assisted by the trio of Mariem Chedad, Hamedine Houleye and Isatou Touray.