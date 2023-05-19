IPOB condemns US convoy attack in Anambra, demands independent investigation

By Biodun Busari

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned the attack of unknown gunmen on the convoy of the United States in which four officials were gruesomely killed in Ogbaru local government area of Anambra state on Tuesday.

While IPOB sympathised with the families of the victims of the attack, it then called for an independent investigation to find the perpetrators and make them face the wrath of the law.

The Nnamdi Kanu-led self-determination group disclosed these in a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, on Friday.

Vanguard reported that US embassy officials were killed on Tuesday in Anambra, and the Joe Biden administration vowed to find the attackers and bring them to book.

The United Kingdom, consequently, warned its nationals to not travel to Anambra which could endanger their lives.

The statement partly read, “The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu condemns the recent attack on the USA Embassy convoy in Anambra State.

“We condole with the families of the victims and request that the masterminders and the perpetrators be brought to book.”

IPOB, then, said it had no hand in the attack, saying those who tried to blackmail its members are behind the attacks and past ones that had occurred.

“It is important to note that those accusing IPOB of being behind the attack on the US Embassy convoy are the real masterminders.

“Their quest to blackmail IPOB globally has led them into assassinating innocent people in Biafra Land. For instance, these government agents assassinated Alhaji Gulak in Owerri, and they assassinated an Army couple in an undisclosed location in Biafra. They assassinated Dr Akunyili in Anambra (late Dora Akunyili’s husband).

“In all these and many more of the state-sponsored murder cases, IPOB was accused, and till date, the police never conducted an investigation on any of them.”

It said, “We demand the independent investigation from USA intelligence on the US Embassy convoy attack in Anambra State. We also demand that the result of the investigation be made public. We have zero trust in the Nigerian government and its security agencies to conduct any unbiased investigation.”