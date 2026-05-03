PDP Unity: Let’s forgive each other — Lamido

Sule Lamido

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

A former Governor of Jigawa State and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sule Lamido, has called on members of the party to forgive one another and put aside internal divisions in order to reposition the opposition party ahead of future elections.

Lamido made the appeal while speaking on the ongoing crisis within the PDP, warning that continued infighting could weaken the party’s relevance in Nigeria’s political space.

He urged party members and those who had left to embrace reconciliation, stressing that many politicians across the All Progressives Congress (APC) and African Democratic Congress (ADC) still trace their roots to the PDP.

“Let us forgive each other. We are brothers and sisters. Why should we be prisoners of the moment? Life is dynamic,” he said.

Lamido said opposition politics required unity and discipline, especially at a time when Nigerians were grappling with insecurity and economic hardship. He also criticised what he described as a growing focus on political ambition at the expense of governance issues.

“The most dangerous thing is a family fight. When a family begins to fight itself, it becomes very bitter,” he said, adding that internal disputes were distracting from the party’s core responsibility of offering credible alternatives and holding government accountable.

The former governor expressed concern that legal victories in internal party disputes do not necessarily translate into political stability, noting that unresolved grievances could continue to weaken the party’s structure.

He maintained that the PDP still had the capacity to remain a dominant political force if it could resolve its internal challenges and rebuild trust among members.

According to him, the party’s strength lies in its democratic culture and shared history, which should be preserved through dialogue and reconciliation rather than prolonged conflict.

Lamido also suggested that many politicians across other parties could still return to the PDP if provided with a stable and credible platform, adding that political movement between parties is often driven by convenience rather than ideology.

He called for sustained efforts toward reconciliation within the party, insisting that only political solutions—not legal battles—can restore unity and stability.