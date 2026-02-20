Sit at Home: Hope rises as economic activities rebound in Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu

Map of South-East

Traders, transporters, commuters and residents across Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu States have welcomed the gradual return of commercial and social activities on Mondays following the cancellation of the sit-at-home order by the three state governments.

They made the commendation separately while reacting to a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) survey on “Lifting of Sit-at-Home Order in the South East”. ”.

The sit-at-home order, primarily observed on Mondays, was occasioned by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in 2021, to protest the detention of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, by the Federal Government.

It was also observed on the days when the IPOB leader would appear in court for his trials.

Economic activities were halted on the days the orders were observed, as no one was allowed to carry out any transaction intra- and interstate. Anyone found to flout the orders was either killed or attacked into submission.

The weekly lockdown has significantly hindered businesses, particularly the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and transport in major commercial hubs like Onitsha and Aba and the country at large, as movements were restricted into the South East zone.

Meanwhile, the Southeast State Governments of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo have banned the order in their respective states with a view to restoring economic activities in the zone, but fear of attacks continues to drive compliance in various parts of the zone.

Also, the IPOB leader, Kanu, through its spokesperson, known as Emma Powerful, recently announced the ban on the order, saying that the group was no longer in support of the directive.

A survey by NAN in three states of Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu showed increased business activities compared with previous Mondays since the ban, although patronage remained below pre-restriction levels.

NAN recalls that Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State had on June 6, 2023, declared an end to sit-at-home in Enugu, disclosing that such an order restricts creativity, entrepreneurship and productivity in the state.

Although Kanu recently announced the cancellation of the weekly Monday directive, the NAN survey showed that some residents have continued to observe it in a modified manner.

Some residents told NAN that they have adopted Mondays as a personal rest day, especially self-employed individuals who work throughout the week.

In Enugu, while offices, schools, banks and markets now open on Mondays, the level of economic activity remains lower compared to other weekdays.

Some transport companies in the state had also resumed full operations on Mondays, such as Peace Mass Transit, Young Shall Grow Motors, Autostar, and ATM, among others, while others were yet to fully resume Monday operations.

An official of a transport company, who preferred anonymity, disclosed that they used Mondays to rest.

“The sit-at-home may continue in spite of Kanu’s cancellation because he was not the one who originally introduced it,” the official said, suggesting that the practice has taken on a life of its own beyond the initial directive.

A trader at the Ogbete Main Market, Mr Obiora Okoye, said the market usually opened for business on Mondays, but patronage was often low.

“Government and market executives cannot force any trader to open shop on Mondays,” Okoye said, noting that many traders now make personal decisions about whether to operate on Mondays or not.

“To some, there is no need of spending money on transport to come to the market without sales; they preferred to stay at home on Mondays and begin business for the new week on Tuesday due to fear of poor patronage.

Another trader, Mrs Rosemary Agbo, explained that although shops opened, customer turnout was always minimal.

According to her, sales on Mondays have remained low since the sit-at-home began due to low patronage by customers.

“I now use the day to rest after trading from Tuesday to Saturday. Sundays are for church, cooking, washing and meetings,” she said.

A bank official, who pleaded anonymity, said they adjusted their operations to between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Mondays, reflecting a cautious return to full business hours.

A state civil servant, who also pleaded anonymity, added that since Gov. Peter Mbah declared weekly sit-at-home illegal, workers have been going to work.

She said that there was nothing like staying at home on Mondays for workers in the state, saying, “It is better not to come to work on other days aside from Monday.”

“The State Secretariat is open for five working days of the week,” she said.

A human rights advocate, Mr Larry Oguego, while noting that sit-at-home could not evaporate overnight, said people had formed it as a new habit.

“So, if we want to stop sit-at-home, we should not be addressing only the instruction to it; we should also be addressing the habits that have been formed, which are not good for business.

“I think we should focus on changing old habits and encouraging people to restore Monday to a normal day,” he said.

Oguego said the issue was affecting big markets in the Southeast, like the Onitsha, Aba and Nnewi markets, emphasising that compliance was not going to be automatic.

“We cannot calculate the loss. Some institutions put it at $57 trillion in the past four years; that’s still an estimate. Nobody can calculate the loss.

“It’s a huge mistake that was made by the Southeast, and I hope that we will recover from that mistake one day,” he said.

Some residents of Nsukka in the Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State have commended the lifting of the Monday sit-at-home order, which they said will restore full business activities in the South East on Mondays.

Mr David Ugwuoke, a proprietor of a private secondary school in Nsukka, said the lifting of the order was a welcome development, as the Monday sit-at-home had adversely affected many businesses, schools and other economic activities in the zone.

Ugwuoke recalled that some of his students in SS3 in 2024, who were afraid of coming out on Mondays, missed writing one of the subjects in the National Examinations Council (NECO) exam.

“I am happy the order has been lifted, though in my school since September 2025, students have been coming to school from Mondays to Fridays.

“This is because I instructed teachers to ensure they set tests for students every Monday, and such should be part of the exam assessments,” he said.

Mrs Florence Nnadi, a trader at Ogige Market, Nsukka, said the lifting of the order was commendable, as Ogige Market leadership and traders complied with the government’s directive.

“We all want the Federal Government to free Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, but closing businesses, schools and government offices on Mondays in the South East will not contribute in any way; rather, it will make the zone continue to lose billions of naira every Monday. ”.

Mr Richard Ozioko, a lawyer and rights activist, said the lifting of the order was a good step in the right direction, as business activities in the South East on Mondays would now return to normal.

Ozioko, however, expressed disappointment that security agencies have not helped the situation, as they have continued to remain in their offices and stations on Mondays.

“In Nsukka on Mondays, you will not see any police traffic warder at any junction or see police, civil defence or any other security personnel, even the Federal Road Safety Corps, on any road.

“This makes some residents believe that their safety is not guaranteed on Mondays,” he said.

NAN investigations revealed that many transport businesses, private and government schools, and markets open on Mondays, while only a few banks open.

In Anambra, traders in Onitsha and Nnewi markets recently opened for business following the ban on sitting at home by Gov. Chukwuma Soludo.

NAN reports that February 16 was the third week; traders and some residents would obey the state government’s directive.

As at 8:30 a.m., only a few shops were open, but by 10:00 a.m., more traders began to display their goods while security personnel maintained patrols within and around markets to reassure traders and customers of their safety.

Some traders told NAN that although sales remained slow, they were encouraged by the improved turnout and urged customers from neighbouring communities to resume Monday shopping.

Mrs Chizube Okalla, a trader, said confidence was gradually returning.

“We are beginning to see more customers return, and we hope the confidence will continue to grow in the coming weeks,” she said.

Mr Cletus Ikpechi, a building materials dealer, noted that small-scale traders depended on daily sales.

“If people resume their normal shopping routine on Mondays, it will greatly help small-scale traders who rely on daily income to keep their businesses running,” he said.

A foodstuff seller, Mr Christopher Iloanya, also appealed to residents to sustain the renewed activities.

“We urge customers from neighbouring communities to come back and patronise us, as many families depend on what we sell each day,” he said.

Similarly, Ms Chinasa Egwim, a clothing dealer, said improved patronage would restore economic vibrancy.

“Improved patronage will not only help us traders recover losses but also restore the market’s vibrancy and economic activities,” she said.

During visits to major markets, government officials, including the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Ernest Ezeajughi, Commissioner for Information, Law Mefor, and the Special Adviser on Trade and Marketing, commended traders for complying with government directives.

They reaffirmed government commitment to maintaining security following appeals by Gov. Chukwuma Soludo for full restoration of Monday economic activities.

Transport operators also indicated readiness to sustain Monday services. Union leaders, Mr Anthony Okwugo and Mr Vincent Ukwuoma, made the pledge during a meeting convened by the Anambra State Ministry of Transport in Awka.

They appealed for a strengthened security presence and an adequate fuel supply to support seamless transportation, noting that improved mobility was encouraging residents to resume work and business activities.

Commuters interviewed by NAN expressed relief at the availability of transport services, saying that movement to workplaces and schools had improved after prolonged disruptions.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board, Vera Nwadinobi, monitored compliance in public schools and urged parents to allow children to return to classes on Mondays.

She said that most teachers were present in schools visited, attributing low pupil turnout in some areas to parental hesitation, and assured residents of adequate safety measures.

NAN also reports that residents across major towns expressed hope that consistent participation by traders, transporters and commuters would permanently end disruptions and restore full economic activities on Mondays.

However, some commercial banks in Awka and surrounding areas were observed closing earlier than official hours due to low customer turnout.

An NAN correspondent who visited several banking halls reported minimal customer traffic compared to other working days.

Some bank officials, who spoke anonymously, attributed the situation to residents still adjusting to the cancellation of the Monday sit-at-home directive.

NAN further reports that traders’ and residents’ confidence was recently boosted following a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the proscribed IPOB, Emma Powerful, announcing the permanent cancellation of the Monday sit-at-home in the South East.

Powerful, in the statement issued on Sunday, said that the sit-at-home observed every Monday across the South East had been cancelled, following a directive from the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, with effect from Feb. 9.

It is a similar situation in Ebonyi, as the compliance to the sit-at-home directive is gradually declining following the resumption of economic activities in the state.

While economic activities have resumed in Abakaliki, the state capital, it is a different scenario in the rural areas, as many residents are still scared of engaging in business transactions intercity.

Some residents, in their separate interviews with NAN, argued that some elements might continue to enforce the order, especially in the rural areas, if proper security protection was not made.

Mr Collins Alumaa, a driver of Enugu North Mass Transit, told NAN that it operated on Mondays but only during the daytime for safety in spite of the ban.

Alumaa said, “Who told you that the order had been lifted? Our company does not operate mostly on Mondays, but we schedule between 1pm and 4pm to move from Abakaliki if need be.

“If the order has been lifted, it will have a positive effect with strict monitoring by security agencies to avoid any potential attack or risk from gunmen,” he said.

Mr Wilson Okereke, a resident, disclosed that a patent medicine seller was warned by masked men to desist from operating his business on Mondays to avoid potential attack.

“Just this Monday, February 16, at my local government area, I was told that a chemist was warned by gunmen to stay clear on Mondays,” Okereke said.

Mrs Ngozi Ajimobi and Mr Sunday Nwaobi, both from different financial institutions, said their activities were sceptical.

Mrs Pauline Nwibo and Rose Nwogbaga, both traders, told NAN that major markets go about their economic activities while others remain under voluntary lockdown.

“People are willing to comply but fear attack. The government or authorities in charge of security must take measures to ensure safety.

“Some activity in the state might experience partial compliance,” they said. (NAN)