IPOB warns against fake ESN command claims

IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned members of the public against individuals it described as impostors falsely claiming to be commanders of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) on social media.



In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, IPOB said such individuals are issuing unauthorised directives online and urged the public to disregard any operational claims circulating outside its established communication structure.



The group stressed that ESN does not operate through social media platforms, noting that its activities and communications are handled strictly through an internal command system.



According to IPOB, ESN was established under a defined leadership structure and does not issue instructions through platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, X (formerly Twitter), or other online channels.



It advised the public to ignore what it called unverified broadcasts, posts, and messages attributing actions or directives to ESN outside its official channels.



IPOB reiterated that ESN operates under a centralised command structure and does not engage in public online announcements regarding its activities.



The group urged members of the public to rely only on verified communications from its recognised leadership and to avoid spreading unconfirmed information.