IPOB urges dialogue over sanctions on Monday Sit-at-Home in Anambra

IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has appealed to the Anambra State Government to adopt dialogue and restraint in addressing the continued observance of Monday sit-at-home across parts of the state.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, the group reacted to reports suggesting that the state government may impose penalties on individuals or businesses that close on Mondays.

IPOB described the sit-at-home as a voluntary and symbolic form of protest by some residents, calling for understanding and peaceful engagement rather than enforcement measures.

The group stated that peaceful protests and civil actions are recognised features of democratic societies, adding that citizens who choose to remain indoors on Mondays do so based on personal conviction.

IPOB emphasised that participation in the sit-at-home is not compulsory, noting that individuals should be free to decide whether to open their businesses or stay at home without fear of intimidation.

The group also advised against the establishment of enforcement mechanisms targeted at residents observing the sit-at-home, warning that such actions could heighten tension in the state.

According to IPOB, addressing public concerns through dialogue and inclusive governance would contribute more to peace and economic stability than punitive approaches.

The statement further urged the Anambra State Government to prioritise policies that promote security, economic activity, and social cohesion, while encouraging all stakeholders to act in ways that sustain peace.

IPOB reiterated its call for a lawful and peaceful resolution to issues surrounding its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, stressing that it remains committed to non-violent engagement.

The group concluded by appealing to residents and authorities alike to maintain calm and avoid actions capable of escalating tensions in the state.