Iheanacho nets winner as Celtic F.C. edge Hibernian F.C.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored the decisive goal as Celtic F.C. claimed a 2-1 victory over Hibernian F.C. at Easter Road on Sunday.

The win ensured Celtic’s Scottish Premiership title ambitions remain firmly on track.

Daizen Maeda had given the visitors the lead with a simple tap-in two minutes before the interval.

However, the hosts responded in first-half stoppage time, with Joe Newell drawing Hibernian level.

Iheanacho was introduced in the 70th minute after replacing Yang Hyun-jun and made an immediate impact, firing home the winner just two minutes after coming on.

The goal marked his seventh across all competitions for Celtic this season.

Managed by Martin O’Neill, Celtic remain second on the table, level on points with leaders Heart of Midlothian F.C., who have a game in hand.