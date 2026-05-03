Defection: “He is never willing to build any party” — APC mocks Peter Obi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticised former presidential candidate Peter Obi over his reported political realignments, accusing him of frequently changing party platforms instead of contributing to long-term party development.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, made the remarks in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday, where he questioned Obi’s pattern of political affiliations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Morka referenced Obi’s past associations with several political parties, including the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP), and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), suggesting a recurring trend of movement across platforms.

He argued that political stability requires sustained commitment to party structures, adding that constant movement undermines efforts at internal party consolidation.

According to him, effective political leadership is built through consistent participation and development within a single platform rather than repeated transitions.

The APC spokesperson’s comments come amid renewed political conversations and realignments as various stakeholders position ahead of the 2027 elections.