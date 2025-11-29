Obi visits Ngige after convoy attack as ex-Minister recounts ordeal

•Attackers killed one, wounded policeman; says he worked for ‘zoo govt’

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi, has condemned the attack on the convoy of Dr Chris Ngige, describing it as shocking and unacceptable. Obi stated this on Friday during a visit to Ngige’s country home in Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area, where he commiserated with the former governor and his family.

Speaking during the visit, Obi said he was “shocked but grateful to God” for preserving the life of Ngige, adding however that the killing of a woman who was reportedly recording the incident was a “painful reminder of the needless bloodshed our people have continued to endure.” Obi urged security agencies to intensify coordinated efforts as the festive season approaches, insisting that citizens deserve to travel and live in peace.

Former Governor of Anambra State and immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has given a detailed account of the attack, explaining that his aides were returning from errands when they were ambushed around Umuoji by gunmen dressed in police and military uniforms. Ngige said the attackers pursued the convoy, shot at them, killed a woman, and wounded his police orderly before dispossessing him of his rifle and uniforms.

Dispelling rumour of his death, he stated: “As you can see, I’m alive; I’m not dead, so there should be no panic.” He added that the gunmen accused the policemen of “serving a zoo government,” a remark he described as troubling, suggesting a possible attempt to seize arms and police uniforms. Ngige said he had briefed Governor Chukwuma Soludo, who assured him that the perpetrators would be tracked down to prevent further threats to public safety.

Ngige further clarified that it was uncertain whether the attack specifically targeted him, noting that his convoy is easily recognisable because his pilot driver of 22 years is widely known. However, he added that the group may simply have been attacking convoys with police escorts. Speaking on the broader security implications, Ngige restated his long-held view that the case of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu requires a political solution, emphasising concerns about Kanu’s health and calling for a more comprehensive evaluation.

Obi, at the end of his visit, thanked God for Ngige’s safety and expressed deep sympathy to the family of the slain woman, urging authorities to ensure justice and work tirelessly to prevent such tragedies.