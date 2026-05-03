Uyo int’l flights to spur jobs, investment – Keyamo

Festus Keyamo

By Dickson Omobola

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, has said the commencement of international operations from the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, would boost tourism, trade and investment in the state and Nigeria at large.

Keyamo also said the development would create jobs and enhance regional integration within West Africa.

Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister, Tunde Moshood, disclosed this in a statement, saying Keyamo joined Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State for the historic inaugural international flight from the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, to Kotoka International Airport, Accra, Ghana.

According to the statement, launch of operations at the Victor Attah International Airport now positions Akwa Ibom State as a rising hub for regional and global air connectivity.

The statement reads: “This bold vision and sustained investment in aviation infrastructure is not just a commendable development for the Government and people of Akwa Ibom State but a shining example of subnational commitment to the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda for economic diversification and connectivity.

“The inaugural flight to Accra was greeted with excitement and celebration, as dignitaries, stakeholders, and passengers witnessed the take-off of what is widely regarded as a new chapter in Nigeria’s aviation story.”