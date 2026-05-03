Police recovered my car, then sold it — Onyebuchi

By Efe Onodjae

A netizen on Twitter (now X), with the username @Rbrnjerry, formally identified as Oguji Jeremiah Onyebuchi in a petition letter addressed to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), has called out operatives of the Lagos State Police after alleging that his car was sold by the police after it had been recovered.

In a post on X, Onyebuchi explained that his car was stolen but was later recovered by the Commissioner of Police Crack Squad, Ikeja, after he paid N400,000 to a tracker agent. However, he claimed that his Lexus RX 350 was subsequently sold by the police.

The post, sighted by Vanguard on X, read: “My car was stolen and recovered by the CP Crack Squad, Ikeja, and after I was asked to pay ₦400,000 to the tracker agent they claimed to use, they sold my RX 350 Jeep! I have written a petition to your office, and till now nothing has been done. I have video evidence and conversation records, as well as details of the police officers involved. Please share and tag until justice is done. The Nigeria Police are extorting citizens. Please help and repost.”

While reviewing the comments, this reporter observed that the Nigeria Police Force’s New Media, Chief Superintendent of Police Aliyu Giwa, tagged the Lagos Complaint Unit to follow up on the matter.

However, when contacted, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police (SP) Abimbola Adebisi, stated that she had reached out to the complainant on X and was awaiting his response.

“I have written to the complainant, and I am waiting for his response,” she said.