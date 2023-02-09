BBTitans: I’m excited to hear fans disappointed I left early – Sandra

By Ada Osadebe

BBTitans ex-housemate, Sandra has said she was disappointed when she was evicted from the house.

Sandra who is among the four new housemates Biggie brought into the house was paired with Theo Traw, and they were both evicted on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

In an exclusive interview with Vanguard on Tuesday, Sandra revealed she waited for five years to be on the show and felt disappointed that she left sooner than expected.

https://fb.watch/izpxVRbRs7/

She said, “I really did try my best, but it was quite disappointing because wanting something for five years, then getting in and leaving just like that, that’s a deal breaker.”

“When I came out of the house, I kind of liked it when I heard fans ask why I left the house so soon.”

“If I had come on Sunday, I would have had my time to read people, to know this and that, but I was already short.”

She further revealed her take on Biggie’s rule of pairing the housemates. According to her, she was not happy they were paired, but in her words, “now that I’m out of BBTitans, housemates should be paired until the finale.”

She said, “I don’t like the pairing, but now that I’m out, they should continue to pair them until the finale.

“For the pairing thing, I now know why; it happened for a reason. If not, you guys will wake up one Sunday to see six Nigerians up for eviction, and the other Sunday night, five South Africans will be up next.

“But now they have a bell, one holding the Nigerian and the other holding the South African; if one Nigerian leaves, he or she takes a South African along.”

She added, “The pairing thing was tough for me and my partner because we came in together and were trying to get to know ourselves; we did not have the patience like other housemates to build a fan base.”

“We did try our best.”

When she was asked about her relationship with Theo Traw, the partner she was paired with, she claimed he was different from the guy viewers knew in the house.

“Theo Traw is a different person outside the house; I don’t know how, but he is a very lovely person.”

“I feel he was that way in the house because he felt he had time; he was just trying to come down and take things slow.”

“I don’t think he thought he was going to be evicted because he was also just getting to know the other housemates.”