I didn’t feel good about Faith’s disqualification – Sultana

By Mayowa Ayeni

BBNaija Season 10 housemate, Sultana has opened up about her feelings regarding the recent disqualification of fellow contestant Faith.

Speaking during a post-eviction interview on Arise TV, Sultana admitted that while she understood the reasons behind Biggie’s decision, she was personally affected by seeing her colleague leave the show in such a manner.

“I didn’t feel good about Faith’s disqualification honestly,” she said. “I felt a certain way but at the end of the day, you know, things happened. He did something, you know, it went out of hand and he faced the consequences of what he did, though I’m not happy about it.”

Recall Big Brother officially disqualified housemate Faith from the BBNaija season 10 show after a physical altercation with Sultana.

The decision was announced by Biggie following an emergency meeting at the main lounge, and Faith was asked to leave the house immediately.

The clash began after Sultana accused Faith of being controlling and insisting on leading the group despite the task not being related to his medical expertise.

The situation escalated when Faith dragged a basket containing group materials, causing Sultana to fall and sustain an injury. She also claimed her hand was hurt in the process.

Despite interventions from fellow housemate Kaybobo, who briefly took the basket from Faith, tensions remained high.

Frustrated, Sultana declared she could no longer work with Faith in the same group.

