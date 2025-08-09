BBNaija 10/10: Romantic feelings flying wild in the air

By Ayo Onikoyi

Big Brother Naija Season 10 is heating up in all the right — and messy — ways. With romantic tensions swirling like a Lagos rainy season storm, alliances are shifting, emotions are boiling over, and Housemates are already laying their hearts bare just days into the show.

The theme may be 10/10, but love triangles, frosty feuds, and spicy cuddles are pushing the emotional temperature to 100.

Kola, who appears caught in a budding relationship with Dede, found himself seeking relationship advice from resident “love therapists” Imisi and Isabella. With Dede’s affections increasingly becoming a hot topic in the House, it’s no surprise that Kola is feeling the heat — especially as his relationship with Dede has now gone public. “Everyone knows what’s up between us,” Kola reportedly told another Housemate, confirming the obvious chemistry.

Meanwhile, Jason Jae and Victory shared a revealing heart-to-heart about their romantic interests. Victory didn’t hold back about his attraction to Joanna, although he admitted Gigi Jasmine isn’t exactly invisible to him either. “I really, really like Joanna, but Gigi is not my type,” Victory confessed. “It’s not like I’m a flirt or something.”

Jason Jae, whose own entanglement with Sultanah seems to have solidified, responded, “Gigi is a sweet girl… and she cries a lot.”

Their chat unveiled the emotional confusion Victory is facing — torn between Joanna, who sparks something real in him, and Gigi, whose emotional vulnerability is pulling at his heartstrings. Gigi herself confronted Victory for a reality check, confronting the tension between them and signaling her readiness to take things further. But Victory’s mind, still tangled with Joanna, left him unable to give clear answers.

A Cuddle, a Confession, and Sparks in the Shadows

Perhaps the steamiest development so far was between Danboskid and Zita, who were caught in what might be the first real-time romantic cuddle of the season. Spotted in bed, the pair were locked in a spicy moment of affection that quickly escalated to “telling touches.” Thankfully (or disappointingly), the duo had the sense to pull up the duvet just in time, censoring what could have become an erotically picturesque scene.

In another touching moment, Imisi opened up to Dede about her feelings for Faith, showing that emotions are not only flying wild but running deep and complex

Not All Roses: Feuds and Frenemies

Of course, the path to romance isn’t smooth. Ivatar, Joanna, and Big Soso were involved in a frosty exchange that suggested tension is brewing among the ladies. Even Big Soso and Tracy took shots at each other in a heated moment that exposed the cracks beginning to form among the women.

And while Kola and Dede may be the most talked-about couple, other pairs are brewing with just as much potential. Kaykummi and Isabella are showing all the signs of a bond that could go the distance, and fans are already rooting for them as one of the House’s most genuine connections.

Even Kuture, the Ajegunle-born Housemate, had his moment of emotional vulnerability. In a raw confession to Tracy, he shared that his version of love may not come with flowers or poetry, but with protection. “I will always fight for you,” he said — a moment of rare softness from a self-proclaimed street boy.

Besties or Situationships?

Some Housemates are still dancing the line between friendship and something more. Kola and Doris, Bright Morgan and Mide, Kaykummi and Tracy — these pairs appear to be just friends for now, but BBNaija history tells us that lines can blur fast. Whether these are genuine friendships or convenience-based alliances remains to be seen.

Eviction Looms Large

With the emotional temperature rising, another reality check hit the House: every Housemate except Victory and Kaykummi is up for eviction. That means 27 Housemates face possible elimination on Sunday. With alliances just forming and emotions already complicated, a shake-up this early could set the tone for the rest of the season.

From the first week, it’s clear this season’s cast isn’t here to play it safe. Faith and Thelma Lawson have already locked horns in a verbal clash that sent tremors through the House. While the cause of the disagreement wasn’t immediately clear, tensions were high, and it underscored the emotional minefield the Housemates are navigating.