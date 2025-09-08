BBNaija 10: Moment Dede, Joanna were ‘evicted’, asked to leave the house

Fans of the BBNaija Season 10 show were thrown into confusion after housemates Dede and Joanna were asked to leave the house immediately in what appeared to be a sudden eviction.

The drama began when the house phone rang and Dede quickly picked it up, not knowing it was Ebuka on the other end of the line.

Unaware of the twist, Dede was told she had just 10 seconds to choose another housemate to join her for a surprise.

She picked Joanna, and the two were instructed to exit the house at once.

Many viewers initially thought the pair had been truly evicted, but they have instead been moved to another part of the house where they await further instructions.

Social media buzzed with reactions to the shocking moment. @TheCutestKimmy2 said: “Lmaoo Dede and Joana have been fake evicted. Even the housemates don’t believe biggie and his twist weh no jig . It’s a prank jor .It’s a joke no need to panick.”

@bellaznbrushes: “Dede and Joanna are still in the game guys. Biggie pranked the housemates. They have been put in the secret room #BBNaija”

@agendallagenda wrote, “Looks like Dede and Joanna will spend the Week together in the small room.

I was so scared when I heard Ebuka’s voice.”

@Sochima000 noted, “I am find it hard to believe that this is a fake eviction. If anything happens to me make una hold Biggie. Dede and Joanna should go ooh.

