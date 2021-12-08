



The Police Command in Katsina State, has announced the arrest of one of the suspected bandits that attacked and killed the District Head of Yantumaki, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and his watchman.

The command Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah disclosed this while parading the suspect and others, on Tuesday in Katsina.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the district head was killed by gunmen on June, 1, 2020.

“On Dec. 3, 2021 the Command succeeded in arresting a 20 year old, Yusuf Abdullahi of Kagara village, Matazu LGA of Katsina, suspected to be a member of notorious syndicate of bandits that attacked the residence of former District Head of Yantumaki, Late Alhaji Abubakar Atiku.

“Atiku, aged 55 was shot and killed together with his night watchman, late Gambo Isah.

“In the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to have participated in the commission of the offense.

“According to the suspect, he committed the crime along with four other suspected bandits, who are now at large, hibernating in the forest. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.

Meanwhile, the command has smashed a notorious syndicate of trans-border car thieves on Dec. 7, following credible intelligence.

According to him, the thieves specialize in stealing motor vehicles from Kano Jigawa, Kaduna and Katsina states, disposing them off in Niger Republic.

“Nemesis caught up with members of the syndicate when they were accosted with a stolen motor vehicle, Toyota Camry, light blue, and another motor vehicle, Honda CRV, ash in color.

“The suspects who were arrested at a mechanic workshop along Kofar Sauri-Kaita road, Katsina, include; a 50 year old, Usman Sani of Rijiyar Lemo Quarters, Kano.

“Lukman Magaji, 20 years old, of Hotoro Quarters, Kano, Yakubu Ismail, aged 25 of Shagunba village, Batagarawa, Katsina.”

Isa explained that in the course of investigation, the suspects confessed to have stolen the vehicles from Kano and were on their way to Niger Republic, to dispose the cars.

“The suspects confessed to have disposed off seven vehicles in the same Niger Republic.

“The following items were also recovered from their possession during search: master key, two knives, a bunch of different vehicle keys, pliers, screw drivers, hammer, hacksaw, and a bag containing electrical repairs tools.”

He added that the command had also arrested suspected armed robbers, drug trafficker, cult members, vandals of government installations and a bandits’ informant.

Vanguard News Nigeria