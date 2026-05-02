Amotekun arrests five suspected kidnappers in Ogun forest

The suspects

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Security Network Agency, popularly known as the Amotekun Corps, has apprehended five suspected kidnappers in a forest around the Rounder area of the Abeokuta North local government area of the state, following a coordinated security operation.

The arrests were made after a combination of actionable intelligence and sustained surveillance activities within the forest, which has recently drawn concern from nearby communities over security threats.

According to a reliable source within the corps, who pleaded anonymity, the operation began with the arrest of two suspects on April 29 at about 8 p.m. The initial breakthrough was achieved with the assistance of local hunters who possess deep knowledge of the area.

The source added that security operatives subsequently intensified their efforts, leading to the arrest of three additional suspects approximately thirteen hours after the first arrest, in a follow-up operation within the same forest area.

It added that the operation was prompted by repeated complaints from residents of surrounding communities, who had reported suspicious movements and the presence of unknown individuals believed to be hiding in the forest.

The suspects, who are believed to be Fulani herdsmen, had allegedly been under surveillance for some time before the operation was carried out, ensuring a strategic and coordinated approach to their arrest.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Command, Oluseyi Babaseyi, said the suspects have been handed over to the police for further investigation.

He added that the police have commenced discreet enquiries to determine the extent of the suspects’ involvement in kidnapping activities and other related crimes in the area.

Security agencies in the state have reassured residents of their unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property, emphasising that collaborative efforts between local vigilantes and formal security outfits remain crucial in tackling insecurity.

Residents have also been urged to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities, as efforts continue to rid the state of criminal elements.