Kwara Kidnap: Six in custody, 2 key suspects still at large—Police

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Kwara State Police Command said it has arrested six suspected terrorists allegedly involved in the abduction of one Isaq J. of Boriya Village via Okuta about two weeks ago. Firearms were also recovered during the operation.

The suspects in police custody are Abubakar Aliu, identified as the gang’s armourer; Abu Sonkpia; Saliu Yakubu; Sanni Sakariyau; Mohammed Shede, said to be the informant; as well as two others known as “Smalley” and “Borugujo,” all from Boriya Village in Baruten Local Government Area.

Police said efforts are ongoing to arrest other fleeing members of the syndicate.

It was gathered that following a report of the incident, a manhunt was launched, leading to the victim’s release. The abductors had initially demanded a ransom of N50 million. The spokesperson of the Kwara State Police Command, Ejire Adetoun Adeyemi, in a statement issued at the weekend, said the breakthrough followed intelligence-led operations.

According to her, “On April 23, 2026, at about 0030 hours, a case of kidnapping involving one Isaq J. of Boriya Village via Okuta was reported at the station.

“The suspects had demanded a ransom of Fifty Million Naira (¦ 50,000,000). Upon receipt of the report, the Command immediately activated a coordinated manhunt, mounting sustained operat-ional pressure on the criminal elements, which led to the eventual release of the victim.”

She added that on April 30, 2026, at about 2015 hours, Mohammed Shede was arrested in connection with the crime.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to providing information to members of the gang identified as ‘Smalley’ and ‘Borugujo,’ which facilitated the tracking and abduction of the victim at his farm,” the statement said.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Abubakar Aliu, Abu Sonkpia, Saliu Yakubu, and Sanni Sakariyau.

“The suspects also confessed to their involvement in the kidnapping, as well as an armed robbery attack on one Muhammed Manu of the same community.

“Items recovered from the suspects include two locally made rifles and six mobile phones.

“Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the syndicate, including ‘Smalley’ and ‘Borugujo,’ along with two additional accomplices currently at large, as investigation continues.

“The Command urges members of the public to provide credible information to support ongoing security operations,” the statement added.