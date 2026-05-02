Troops kill four terrorists, arrest suspects in Borno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), have killed four Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists during sustained counter-insurgency operations across Borno State.

This was disclosed in a statement on Friday signed by the Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force North East, OPHK, Lt. Col. Sani Uba.

According to the statement, the operations were carried out under Operation DESERT SANITY V as part of ongoing efforts to intensify counter-terrorism operations in the region.

“In a successful operation conducted in conjunction with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), troops engaged terrorists moving from Yale towards the Sambisa Forest axis. During the encounter, four terrorists were neutralised, while troops recovered one AK-47 rifle with ammunition, as well as food items suspected to be part of terrorist logistics supply. The troops returned safely to base with no casualties,” the statement said.

It added that sustained operations along key routes, including Damboa–Maiduguri, Damboa–Gwoza, Goniri axis, and other infiltration corridors, have continued to deny terrorists freedom of movement and operations.

In a related development, troops at Kanama arrested two suspected terrorist collaborators during a stop-and-search operation. The suspects were found with items, including clothing and personal effects, believed to be linked to terrorist logistics support. Preliminary investigations reportedly revealed digital materials suggesting possible links to terrorist networks, and the suspects are currently in custody for further interrogation.

The statement further disclosed that one suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP member surrendered to troops at a checkpoint in Kukawa Local Government Area. The individual allegedly claimed to have been abducted earlier in the year and coerced into joining the group, and is currently undergoing profiling and investigation.

The Theatre Command reaffirmed its commitment to restoring lasting peace, security, and economic stability in the North-East, while urging residents to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies.

The Military High Command commended the troops for their resilience and urged them to sustain the operational momentum.