By Jimitota Onoyume

NBM has enjoined Nigerians to promote values of peace and national security as it holds its fourth summit in Delta State.

National President ,NBM of Africa, Olorogun Ese Kakor gave the charge at the summit held by the Delta region and the first organised by the current Regional President, Mr Itse Henry Orugbo in Agbor Delta state.

Kakor said members should actively contribute to matters of development , adding that they should continue to remain good ambassadors of the organisation.

He said the core and cardinal principles of the body were equality and social justice for all. .

He said the NBM of Africa world wide was committed to human development, adding that it was involved in several charity programmes and humanitarian gestures .

Others who spoke at the Delta Regional summit of the NBM with the theme : NBM precepts and practice : tool to societal peace “, were Evangelist Michael Diden , Chairman, Delta state Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC), Hon. Chukulwuyem Okoh, Member, Delta State House of Assembly, ,Chief(Barr.) Kelvin Agbroko, National Legal Adviser and Chief Peter Akpofure(Otota of Ughelli Kingdom).

Diden in his paper “The Role of Tradition in our Contemporary Society”, identified the place of tradition in development. Okoh in his presentation “Curbing Security Challenges in the Nation: General Responsibility of Both Government and its Citizens”, enjoined Nigerians to see the fight against insecurity as a shared responsibility.

Agbroko in his paper ” The Role of the Youths and Members of NBM of Africa in Nation Building & National Development as a Tool to Societal Peace”, urged youths to be active players on matters of national development, saying NBM will continue to promote values of peace .

Akpofure in his paper ” Precepts and Practice as a Tool to Societal Peace “, spoke on achieving peace in society.

The body later made donations to the Agbor Custodian Centre , Nigerian Correctional Service, Agbor , Delta state.