147 structures to be affected by coastal highway service lane

A total of 147 structures in Lagos will be affected by the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway service lane.

President Bola Tinubu made this known on Sunday at a stakeholder engagement and flag-off of repair works on Eko Bridge and Marine Bridge in Lagos, and the flooded section of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The president said that, of the 147 structures, five would be cut fully and the others minimally.

Tinubu was represented by Lagos State Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The President noted that Eko Bridge was one of the oldest bridges constructed after Nigeria’s independence, adding that Marine Bridge provided access to the seaports in Lagos State.

He urged the Lagos State Government to remain on a trajectory of irreversible development in every nook and cranny of this state.

”Today, in particular, is a day on which we have had extensive stakeholder engagement. We are truly happy with the turnout,” he said.

Tinubu said that the Federal Government had undertaken extensive renovation works in Lagos State.

“As a government, we must acknowledge and appreciate the efforts that have been made. This is about recognising the real work on the ground.”

He thanked the stakeholders, saying they had always turned out to discuss with the government anytime needed.

Tinubu praised the Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, for his efforts in road infrastructure development.

“For all of us to enjoy the full benefit of infrastructure, we have to shift a bit, so that it becomes an asset that will outlive all of us.”

He said that the stakeholder engagement was aimed at seeking the support of the people toward the implementation of the projects.

He gave the assurance that the Federal Government would make compensations where necessary.

“It will be given to you at the right time.

”There are days when we accept criticism for us to do better, but there are days when things have been done, and they have been done right, and we need to give recognition and support where it is most deserving.

“It is my honour to flag off all of these projects to the benefit of mankind, to our citizens in Lagos, to the benefit of all our people across the country,” Tinubu said.