Criminal Hideouts Clampdown: RRS nabs over 30 in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—Operatives of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad, RRS, have arrested more than 30 suspected miscreants during a midnight enforcement operation along the Lekki-Ajah Expressway.

The operation, conducted on Sunday, was targeted at individuals allegedly causing disturbances and posing security concerns to motorists and other road users along the axis.

The State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed the development on his Facebook page on Sunday.

According to Wahab, the operation focused on individuals allegedly involved in harassing and intimidating motorists, demanding money from them and, in some instances, damaging vehicles when their demands were not met.

He said the enforcement operation was part of ongoing efforts to improve safety and security along major roads in the state.

Wahab said the RRS would sustain intelligence-led operations and enforcement actions against activities capable of threatening public safety and disrupting the free movement of people and vehicles across Lagos State.