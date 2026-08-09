Burkina Faso thrash Flying Eagles 4-1, end Nigeria’s World Cup hopes

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have been knocked out of the race for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup after suffering a heavy 4-1 defeat to Burkina Faso in the final of the 2026 WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship.

The defeat at the Stade Charles Konan Banny in Yamoussoukro, Côte d’Ivoire, also ended Nigeria’s hopes of qualifying for the 2027 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The WAFU Zone B final carried added importance, as the winner was guaranteed a place at the 2027 U-20 AFCON, which will serve as the qualifying tournament for the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

With Burkina Faso emerging victorious, the Young Stallions secured the region’s ticket, while Nigeria’s hopes of returning to the global youth tournament came to an end.

Burkina Faso took control of the final from the opening whistle, scoring three goals within the first 15 minutes and leaving the Flying Eagles with a huge task.

Nigeria struggled to contain the Young Stallings’ attacking pressure and could not recover from the early setback before the break.

Coach Abdu Maikaba’s side attempted to fight back after the interval but failed to produce the response required to turn the game around.

Burkina Faso eventually added another goal to complete a convincing 4-1 victory, while Nigeria’s consolation effort was not enough to change the outcome.

The result was particularly painful for the Flying Eagles after Burkina Faso had already defeated them 2-0 during the group stage.

Nigeria had hoped to avenge that earlier loss in the final but instead suffered another defeat to the Young Stallions when the stakes were highest.

The Flying Eagles had reached the final after overcoming Côte d’Ivoire in a dramatic semi-final.

The match ended 2-2 after regulation time before Nigeria prevailed 4-3 on penalties to book their place in the championship decider.

Burkina Faso, meanwhile, reached the final unbeaten after defeating Niger 2-0 in their semi-final.

The Young Stallions then completed an impressive campaign by defeating Nigeria 4-1 to claim the WAFU Zone B title and secure their place at the 2027 U-20 AFCON.

For Nigeria, the defeat means the seven-time U-20 AFCON champions will miss the 2027 continental tournament and the chance to qualify for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup through the competition.

Vanguard News