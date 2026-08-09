Police probe death of Law School Student in Lagos hostel

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—The Lagos State Police Command has commenced an investigation into the death of a 23-year-old female student of the Nigerian Law School at the institution’s hostel in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of Friday, August 7, 2026, when the student, identified as Alayande Faith Ajoke, was found unresponsive within the hostel premises.

According to police sources, the Chief Matron of the Nigerian Law School, Mrs Igbokwe Juliana, reported the incident at the Victoria Island Police Division at about 6:30 a.m.

The report indicated that at about 4:30 a.m., another student, Ojo Abisoye Tinuola, who had recently completed her internship, alerted the matron after discovering her roommate in distress.

The matron reportedly proceeded to the scene, where she found the student lying on the ground within the hostel premises.

Preliminary observations suggested that the student may have fallen from the rooftop of the four-storey hostel building.

Police sources further disclosed that preliminary investigation indicated that the deceased may have left behind two notes addressed to her stepfather and roommate.

Following the report, detectives from the Victoria Island Police Division visited the scene, documented the area and took photographs as part of the investigation.

The remains were subsequently evacuated to the Mainland General Hospital Mortuary, Yaba, for preservation and autopsy.

The police said investigation was ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.