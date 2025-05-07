Senate to hold two-day national security summit in response to growing insecurity

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – In light of the rising insecurity across Nigeria, the Senate has resolved to hold a two-day National Security Summit in the nation’s capital, aimed at addressing the security challenges facing the country. The summit will include delegates from the Federal, State, and Local Governments, as well as Traditional Institutions, who will collaborate to propose viable solutions to the current security crisis.

The Senate has called on the Federal Government to reassess and reform the country’s security policies based on the recommendations that will emerge from the National Security Summit.

The decision to organize the summit was prompted by a motion titled “Urgent Need for a National Security Summit,” which was presented in the Senate on Tuesday. The motion was sponsored by Senator Ibrahim Jimoh, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs and representative for Ondo South, and co-sponsored by Senators Zam Titus (Benue North-West), Peter Onyeka Nwebonyl (Ebonyi North), and Ngwu Osita (PDP, Enugu West).

In presenting the motion, Senator Jimoh emphasized the global nature of insecurity, with particular reference to the ongoing conflicts in Russia and Ukraine, which have exacerbated food insecurity and hampered the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He also highlighted the broader geopolitical tensions between the global North and South, as well as the increasing economic conflicts, such as the tariff war in the United States, which are affecting international stability.

Senator Jimoh expressed concern about the growing impact of these global issues on Nigeria, where insecurity has become a pervasive problem. He pointed out that violent crimes, including banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism, are widespread across both urban and rural areas of the country.

The senator noted that historical political crises, such as the Kano riots in 1953, the Eastern Region constitutional crises in the 1960s, and the political unrest during elections in the 1980s, should serve as a reminder of Nigeria’s complex political landscape as the country heads into another election season. He stressed that President Bola Tinubu is committed to addressing the country’s security challenges and called for increased intelligence support to help achieve peace.

According to Senator Jimoh, while military strategies and communications have evolved, there is a need for alternative approaches to military engagements and better funding to strengthen the nation’s military forces. He urged the Senate to uphold the “Peace for All” ideology in line with the executive policy outlined in the “Renewed Hope Agenda.”

The summit, which will be a platform for comprehensive discussions, is expected to provide an opportunity for policymakers, security agencies, and other stakeholders to explore effective ways to tackle insecurity and build a safer Nigeria for all citizens.

Senator Ahmad Lawan, former President of the 9th Senate, had previously set up a similar national summit on security. He had noted the pervasive insecurity affecting all parts of the country and emphasized the Senate’s duty to lead discussions that would address the crisis.

The upcoming summit is expected to build on these past efforts and provide actionable solutions for the government’s consideration.