FG sends Passport intervention team to UK to clear pending applications

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Government has deployed a dedicated Passport Intervention Team from the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS Headquarters to the United Kingdom, as part of ongoing efforts to ease and streamline passport applications for Nigerians in the diaspora.

According to the Service, Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, gave the directive to the Comptroller General of Immigration, Kemi Nandap.

The statement said the Intervention Team is scheduled to arrive in the United Kingdom on 10th August, 2026, and will work in collaboration with the Nigerian High Commission to facilitate the processing and issuance of pending, new and renewal passport applications.

“As part of the exercise, the intervention team will visit designated cities across the United Kingdom to conduct passport enrolment and processing, thereby enabling eligible applicants in different parts of the country to access the exercise,” the statement read.

According to the NIS, the intervention is open to applicants with pending passport applications, new applicants, and holders of passports with less than one year remaining before expiry who wish to apply for renewal. Applicants are to present their completed application forms and proof of payment during enrolment.

The Service said the detailed schedule for the intervention, including designated cities, dates, venues and enrolment times, would be announced separately, and advised applicants not to attend any location until the relevant schedule has been officially communicated.

“Applicants are therefore advised not to attend any location until the relevant schedule has been officially communicated and to monitor the official communication channels of the Nigerian High Commission in the United Kingdom for further details,” the statement said.

The NIS provided an email address, [email protected], and a WhatsApp-only line, +234 916 087 8000, for enquiries or complaints regarding the exercise.

The Service added that all its digital passport application channels, including the Contactless Passport Application System, would remain fully operational during the intervention exercise, alongside the existing home delivery service.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service remains committed to efficient, transparent and responsive passport service delivery to Nigerians at home and in the diaspora,” the statement added.