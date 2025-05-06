NBM condemns Edo govt’s demolition of secretariat

Gov Okpebholo

Neo Black Movement (NBM) of Africa, a reputable Non Governmental Organization (NGO), has condemned in strong terms the unlawful demolition of its International Secretariat, situated at Oba Ewuare II Cultural Centre 7, Arena Way, Amagba, Benin City, by Governor Monday Okpebholo, of Edo state, describing it as an abuse of power.

In a statement signed by

Olorogun Ese Kakor and Chief Kelvin Agbroko, national President and Secretary respectively, the body decried the action of Edo State Government, noting that such unconstitutional and ultra vires decision contradicted provisions of the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, considering the fact that the organization was a duly registered entity.

According to the body, the provisions of Section 7 of the Secret Cult and Similar Activities (Prohibition) Law, 2025, which the Edo State Government relied upon to carry out the demolition, contravene the provisions of the Constitution as contained in Sections 36, 40, 42, 43, and 44 of the CFRN 1999, as amended as Section 7 of the Secret Cult and Similar Activities (Prohibition) Law, 2025.

It reaffirmed that the aspect of the provision relied upon by Governor Okpebholo, in ordering the demolition of its international Secretariat was totally in contradiction with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic and therefore null and void to the extent of its inconsistency.

The statement read in part; “NBM of Africa is a registered Non-Governmental Organization that carries out humanitarian services. The organization also protects, preserves, and promotes African culture. It was founded under the principles of Pan-Africanism on 16th October 1977 and registered as a Non-Governmental Organization under Part C of CAMA on 24th February 1994 with registration No. 7729”.

“The organization has over 200 branches, all in Nigeria and the diaspora. It has its international secretariat at Amagba, Benin City, Edo State. The International Secretariat, which was built over a period of time and completed in the year 2022, comprises a 2000-capacity event center, a 20-room accommodation facility, fully furnished offices, a skill acquisition center, and is fully air-conditioned”.

“The secretariat has been functioning with a 250kVA generator to power the entire facility. The amphitheater is a state-of-the-art facility”.

“The Skills Acquisition Center is meant to empower over 300 persons annually while it has over 100 employees. The property has been coexisting with neighbors. It has a free entry and exit that is open to members of the public”.

“The Edo State Government is a beneficiary of the organization’s humanitarian and charitable services. In February 2025, the organization donated school desks, chairs, doors, windows, and writing materials to 12 primary and secondary schools recommended by the Edo State Government. The schools and pupils are still reeling from the benefits of the humanitarian gesture of the organization”.

“On Wednesday, 30th April 2025, the Edo State Government mobilized bulldozers and its staff to the international secretariat of the organization to carry out the demolition of the entire building without prior notice”.

“The team of the Edo State Government that was mobilized to the secretariat was accompanied by fierce-looking policemen and soldiers who provided security cover for the state team that carried out the demolition”.

“The entire building was pulled down, and the movable properties contained therein were destroyed”

Continuing; “The act of the Edo State Government in demolishing the building and the destruction of the movable properties contained therein is totally condemnable”.

“The act is unconstitutional and ultra vires the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, particularly the relevant provisions of Sections 36, 40, 42, 43, and 44 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended”.

“It is noteworthy that the provisions of Section 7 of the Secret Cult and Similar Activities (Prohibition) Law, 2025, which the Edo State Government relied upon to carry out the demolition, contravene the provisions of the Constitution as contained in Sections 36, 40, 42, 43, and 44 of the CFRN 1999, as amended”.

“We emphasize that Section 7 of the Secret Cult and Similar Activities (Prohibition) Law, 2025, is inconsistent with the provisions of the Constitution of the FGN and therefore null and void to the extent of its inconsistency”.

“The organization is exploring all legal means to remedy the wrong and seek redress over the unjustifiable and barbaric actions of the Edo State Government”.

“NBM of Africa is a law-abiding organization with over three million members, including senior citizens, professionals, captains of industry, businessmen, civil servants, and politicians”.

“The organization does not accommodate or harbor criminals. The Neo Black Movement is not a criminal organization. We have repeatedly informed the public that the Neo Black Movement is not Black Axe and has never been known as Black Axe; thus, the name should not be used interchangeably with Black Axe. The Neo Black Movement (NBM) of Africa is not a cult group. The organization is a body dedicated to African unity”.

“The organization has carried out over six thousand humanitarian services around the world, which includes visiting and distributing palliatives worth one hundred and fifty million naira to victims of the flood disaster that ravaged thirteen states in Nigeria in 2023, namely Edo, Imo, Anambra, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Abia, Kogi, Kaduna, Benue, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, and Nassarawa states”.

“In 2022, the sum of two million naira was also given to the victims of the St. Francis Catholic Church terrorist attack at Owo, Ondo State. In 2024, the organization visited the Okuama IDP camp situated at Ewu, Delta State, where the sum of two million naira and palliatives worth over fifteen million naira were given to the victims”.

“In 2024, the organization visited and shared palliatives worth over fifteen million naira and a cash donation of five million naira to the Maiduguri flood victims”

“The people of Edo State have always benefited from the organization’s humanitarian gestures. We know that the actions of the Edo State Governor to demolish the international secretariat of our organization have a political undertone, and we totally condemn his actions because they are unconstitutional”.

“The organization has members who are his political opponents. Members of the organization are free to belong to any political party of their choice. The organization is apolitical, non-tribal, and non-religious. Members are free to associate with other organizations whose aims and objectives are not secretive to the public”.

“The organization has more of its members in the ruling party in Nigeria (APC). We still wonder why the Governor would be so vindictive as to demolish the organization’s structure because of a few of its members who have affiliations with other political parties”.

“We also observed that the political opponents of the Edo State Governor have had their houses marked for demolition. Does that mean that members of the organization who are also members of the ruling party and are close to the corridors of power in Edo State will have their houses marked for demolition or demolished”?

“Sadly, the NBM leadership observes with dissatisfaction that, to date, His Excellency Monday Okpepholo, the Executive Governor of Edo State, is yet to provide any credible and persuasive reasons within a legal ambit justifying the malicious demolition of the organization’s International Secretariat”.

“The Neo Black Movement (NBM) of Africa as a legal entity and a law abiding organization will use any legal means within its reach to seek justice; hence, the organization has filed a case of fundamental right action at the Federal High Court in Benin against the Edo State Government”.