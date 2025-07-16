By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

China and five Central Asian countries have agreed to strengthen regional cooperation and promote peaceful development during the second China-Central Asia Summit held from June 16 to 18 in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

The summit, described as a key platform for high-level dialogue, focused on building a new model of cooperation that goes beyond traditional rivalries.

It was held against the backdrop of rising global competition and ideological divisions, offering what officials called Eastern wisdom through strength and sincerity.

At the summit, leaders signed the Permanent Good-Neighborly Friendship and Cooperation Treaty and adopted the vision of shared modernization, which promotes development without political conditions.

Unlike Western alliances, there were no ultimatums or conditional loans, just open dialogue and cooperation.

While Western countries often view China’s growing presence in Central Asia with suspicion, real developments tell a different story.

In Kyrgyzstan, solar-powered systems are now helping farmers irrigate their fields.

In Kazakhstan, young engineers are learning advanced digital skills at Chinese-supported Luban Workshops, achievements rarely mentioned by Western media.

China also pledged full funding for a Desertification Prevention Center, co-led by Chinese and Kazakh scientists.

In Uzbekistan, Chinese drought-resistant seeds have helped boost cotton production.

The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway will use a financing model that allows Kyrgyzstan to repay loans through project income, not by giving up national resources.

For many in the region, the partnership is welcomed.

The summit ended with a call to reject the law of the jungle and embrace equality and peaceful cooperation.