Super Falcons to face South Africa in World Cup play-off – date, time confirmed

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will face South Africa’s Banyana Banyana in a crucial play-off as both teams battle for a route to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The highly anticipated encounter is scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026, with kick-off set for 9pm Nigeria time.

The match will be a major test for Nigeria after the Super Falcons lost 1-0 to Cameroon in their WAFCON quarter-final, a result that ended their hopes of securing an automatic ticket to the 2027 World Cup.

South Africa will now stand between Nigeria and a place in the next stage of the qualification process.

Nigeria vs South Africa

Match: Nigeria vs South Africa

Competition: 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying play-off

Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026

Time: 9pm Nigeria time

Teams: Super Falcons vs Banyana Banyana

The Super Falcons must win the encounter to keep their hopes of reaching the World Cup in Brazil alive.

Nigeria’s defeat to Cameroon meant they missed out on the four direct World Cup tickets available through the WAFCON semi-final places.

The play-off route therefore represents Nigeria’s second opportunity to qualify for the global tournament, but the Super Falcons can no longer afford another setback.

A victory over South Africa would move Nigeria closer to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 qualifying play-offs and keep their hopes of featuring in Brazil alive.

Vanguard News