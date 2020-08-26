Herbalist asked me to escape to provide blood for spirits ― Ibadan serial killer

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

The 19 years old serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, who was rearrested by the Oyo State Police command has said that the herbalist who was detained with him ordered him to escape from the cell to shed more blood to appease spirits tormenting him.

He made the confession just as he confessed to killing another woman, Mrs Oladeji Funmilayo, after his escape from police custody last Sunday.

The suspect, during his parade alongside other 32 criminals by the Oyo State Police Commissioner, CP Joe Nwachuwu Enwonwu he escaped from police custody in order to get more blood to appease some spirits tormenting the life of the herbalist with whom he was in detention.

The suspect clarified that he was the actual Sunday Sodipe that escaped from police custody, but re-arrested on August 13, 2020.

“The herbalist with whom I was detained told me to escape from detention to provide blood to appease some spirits who were sucking his (herbalist) blood since he could no longer get access to hard drinks and other ingredients like colanuts, alligator pepper which he was using to offer sacrifice in the cell.”

Confessing how he went back to Akinyele area to kill the woman, he said: “After I escaped from Mokola Police cell in Ibadan, I went to do what Baba Adedokun asked me to do to save him from dying.

“I went from Moniya where I used to live to Akinyele and used an object to hack the woman. Blood gushed out and I recited what Baba always said I should recite, mentioning his name. I disappeared as usual but did not know whether the woman died”, he narrated.

ALSO READ: Oyo suspected serial killer narrates how he escaped from police custody

“I don’t have any charm. I don’t know what Baba Adedokun was using me for. He said it was my initial confession that kept him in detention and that if I had not confessed and mentioned his name as the person using him, both of us would have been out”, he explained.

CP Nwachuwu said: “Shodipe confessed that he inflicted machete injury on the woman’s head and left her in the pool of her own blood.

“The victim who was brutally attacked by the notorious killer was rushed to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, where she later gave up the ghost”.

‘Why I detained him at Mokola’

He stressed that he wouldn’t have detained the suspect at Mokola “but for the Correctional Centre that said that their facilities were already overcrowded.

“We are going to ensure that this time around, he is kept in the Correctional Centre where he should have been kept initially”.

The Police Commissioner also paraded some suspects arrested in connection with the bank robbery in Okeho Town in the Kajola local government area of Oyo State, a policeman died.

Items allegedly found with the suspects include four AK-47 riffles, 3 assault riffles, 18 live ammunition, 7 expended ammunition.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: